Single-family house in Baltimore City sells for $365,000

Published on: March 29, 2023 12:48 PM EDT

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic house located at 2404 Halcyon Avenue in Baltimore City has a new owner. The 1,192-square-foot property, built in 1923, was sold on March 14, 2023, for $365,000, or $306 per square foot. The house is situated on a 7,496-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

  • A 1,977-square-foot home at 2601 Southern Avenue in Baltimore sold in January 2023, for $285,000, a price per square foot of $144.
  • In November 2022, a 1,582-square-foot home on Grindon Avenue in Baltimore sold for $170,000, a price per square foot of $107.
  • On Southern Avenue, Baltimore, in November 2022, a 1,008-square-foot home was sold for $306,000, a price per square foot of $304.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $123 to $144. In total, 311 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $247,326, $155 per square foot. A house in Baltimore that sold for $3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

