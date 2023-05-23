For sale: 4 homes within walking distance of Camden Yards

The Orioles are winning again, and it’s an exciting time to catch a game at Camden Yards. Whether you’re sitting in the new Bird Bath section or checking out the food options, locals who live nearby can conveniently walk to the stadium.

Here are four real estate listings, ranging from $195,000 to $$649,000, within walking distance of Camden Yards.

Updated rowhouse In Washington Village-Pigtown

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

This rowhouse was renovated in 2018 and is completely move-in ready. The first level features an open floor plan, with a living room, dining area, and updated kitchen. It also has a convenient half bathroom. Upstairs, you’ll find two bedrooms, each with its own updated full bathroom. A private fenced-in courtyard off the kitchen provides an outdoor space for entertaining and dining. An open basement provides room for storage.

In addition to the stadiums, the home is a few blocks from the shops and restaurants along Washington Boulevard, Pigtown’s main street. It’s also an ideal location to access downtown Baltimore and the emerging Warner Street Entertainment District.

The details:

Address: 1105 Scott St. (Pending)

1105 Scott St. (Pending) List price: $195,000

$195,000 Two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms (1,102 square feet)

Agent: Amanda Dukehart, Compass

Charming historic rowhouse in Otterbein

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

You’ll find this spacious rowhouse on a beautiful, tree-lined street. There’s lots of charm inside, including exposed brick, decorative fireplaces and a lovely staircase. The living room is bright and open, with large windows and plenty of space. Beyond the living room is a separate dining room — a rarity in rowhouses. The kitchen features updated appliances, charming floors and double doors leading to the courtyard. Upstairs, there’s a den/office, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The primary bedroom suite is on the third story, and features exposed brick and a luxurious bathroom. A private courtyard off the kitchen provides an outdoor space to relax and gather.

Otterbein is just minutes from Camden Yards, the Inner Harbor and Federal Hill. You can also walk to the MARC train for easy access to Washington, D.C. The neighborhood has several pocket parks with mature trees, including one right behind this house.

The details:

Address: 128 W. Lee St.

128 W. Lee St. List price: $535,000

$535,000 Three bedrooms, two bathrooms (2,458 square feet)

Agent: Arabella Brockett, The ONE Group of Samson Properties

Newly renovated rowhouse with unique layout in Ridgley’s Delight

(Howard Starrett/The HomeScene)

(Howard Starrett/The HomeScene)

(Howard Starrett/The HomeScene)

(Howard Starrett/The HomeScene)

(Howard Starrett/The HomeScene)

(Howard Starrett/The HomeScene)

This Ridgely’s Delight rowhouse has been recently renovated and offers a unique floor plan. Inside, the main level features a bright living room that opens to a dining room at the back of the house. The dining room, kitchen, and half bath have been moved downstairs, creating a dining room with a soaring ceiling. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and a recently updated full bathroom. The primary bedroom contains high ceilings with access to a unique loft area, perfect for an office or den. Off the dining room is access to a fenced- in backyard.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

The home is just minutes from the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum, Pickles Pub, and Camden Yards. Ridgley’s Delight is also convenient to the University of Maryland Medical Center and the rest of downtown.

The details:

Address: 212 Penn St. (Contingent)

212 Penn St. (Contingent) List price: $245,000

$245,000 Two bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms (1,044 square feet)

Agent: Ron Monk, Unicorn Listings Team of Cummings & Co. Realtors

One-of-a-kind rowhouse in Federal Hill

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

Looking for a one-of-a-kind home? This unique Federal Hill home is stunning, inside and out. The first level features a foyer and a primary suite, with built-in cabinetry, a walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom. The main level is on the second story, up an open staircase surrounded by exposed brick. On this level, you’ll find a spacious living room, a separate dining area, half bathroom and a gourmet kitchen, all with beautiful hardwood floors. There’s also lots of natural light, thanks in part to a custom window wall above the two-story dining room. In the sleek kitchen, you’ll enjoy Bosch appliances, quartz countertops, and a center island with seating. Upstairs, the third level contains two additional bedrooms, including one with a charming decorative fireplace and an updated Jack and Jill bathroom. A beautiful terrace with a retractable awning off the dining area provides a unique outdoor space. The basement includes a partially finished room and an unfinished storage room.

Besides the stadiums, this home is easily accessible to Federal Hill shops, restaurants and parks, as well as the Inner Harbor and downtown. The home also has an attached garage and comes with a pool bond for membership at the Otterbein Swim Club.