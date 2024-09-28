Going to a Ravens game is even better when you can skip the traffic and walk to the stadium from your house. Here are three homes within walking distance of M&T Bank Stadium, priced from $315,000 to $525,000.

Newly updated rowhouse in Washington Village/Pigtown

(Charlotte Eyring)

(Charlotte Eyring)

(Charlotte Eyring)

(Charlotte Eyring)

(Charlotte Eyring)

(Charlotte Eyring)

Newly renovated, this rowhouse is move-in ready and fully updated. The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home was taken down to the studs and rebuilt with modern interiors. An open-concept floor plan contains a living room, dining area and kitchen, all with dark wood floors. The kitchen is beautiful, with two-tone cabinetry, a porcelain backsplash and an island with quartz countertops. A half bathroom and a pantry complete the main level.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, each with its own modern bathroom. The lower level features a third bedroom, full bathroom and a bonus room, which is ideal for a family room, office or home gym.

A rooftop deck made of high-end composite decking offers an enjoyable spot to take in city views. There’s also a parking pad behind the home. In addition to M&T Bank Stadium (and Camden Yards), you’re also within walking distance of neighborhood shops and restaurants, Carroll Park and downtown.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The details:

Address: 1005 S. Carey St.

1005 S. Carey St. List Price: $315,000

$315,000 Three bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms (1,490 square feet)

(1,490 square feet) Agent: Charlotte Eyring, Compass

Contemporary rowhouse in Federal Hill

(Erin Rehman)

(Erin Rehman)

(Erin Rehman)

(Erin Rehman)

(Erin Rehman)

(Erin Rehman)

Across the street from the Inner Harbor, this rowhouse offers bright, modern interiors. Enjoy contemporary elements, including exposed brick, ductwork and beams, and a wrought iron staircase. A spacious living room is the heart of the home, with hardwood floors and double doors leading to a private courtyard. An attractive kitchen features concrete countertops, white subway tile backsplash and unique cabinetry. Upstairs, the primary suite offers lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings, along with a newly updated bathroom. The lower level contains a second bedroom and bathroom.

A private fenced courtyard with a built-in gas grill provides a useful outdoor space. This home is in a prime location, just a stone’s throw from the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill Park and Rash Field Park. Walk to downtown, museums and the neighborhood’s vibrant shopping and dining attractions.

The details:

Address: 711 William St.

711 William St. List Price: $350,000 (contingent)

$350,000 (contingent) Two bedrooms, two bathrooms (1,310 square feet)

(1,310 square feet) Agent: Heather D’Jangali, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Penfed Realty

Charming rowhouse with two outdoor spaces in Otterbein

(Matt Rhine)

(Matt Rhine)

(Matt Rhine)

(Matt Rhine)

(Matt Rhine)

(Matt Rhine)

On a quiet street with large trees and brick sidewalks, you’ll find this attractive Otterbein home. Inside, the main level has an open-concept floor plan. The home opens to a dining area with a working wood fireplace and a living area behind it, both with hardwood floors. The kitchen is nicely updated and features stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and sliding doors to the back patio.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The second story contains two bedrooms, each with its own updated bathroom. A private primary suite can be found on the third story, with a large en suite bathroom with a separate tub and shower. A finished basement provides additional living space and has a convenient half bathroom.

Two outdoor areas, including a large fenced-in brick patio with raised garden beds and a new rooftop deck, provide attractive spaces to relax and dine al fresco. The home also backs up to one of Otterbein’s charming pocket parks with mature trees. Walk to the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill shops and restaurants, and the stadiums.

The details: