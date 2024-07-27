Baltimore is known for its charming historic homes, from charming rowhouses to streetcar suburb single-family homes. It’s probably no surprise I’m partial to these historic homes (after all, my Instagram account is named @HistoricHomesofBaltimore), but this week I thought it would be interesting to share three newly constructed homes for sale in the city.

Here are three real estate listings for homes built in the last six years, ranging from $349,999 to $675,000.

Contemporary rowhouse in East Baltimore Midway

In East Baltimore Midway, you’ll find this contemporary home, built in 2019. The main living space has an open concept floor plan, with a living room, dining area, and spacious kitchen. The kitchen is bright and modern, with white subway backsplash, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. An open metal and wood floating staircase is a focal point of the home. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, a laundry room, and two bathrooms, including a private third-floor primary suite. A finished lower level offers additional living space.

A third-story patio provides an attractive and relaxing outdoor space. The home also has a one-car garage and driveway. It’s located next to Boone Street Commons, a volunteer-managed community park and garden. Station North, Green Mount Cemetery, and The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum are all nearby.

The details:

Address: 520 E. 21st St.

520 E. 21st St. List price: $349,999

$349,999 Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (1,765 square feet)

(1,765 square feet) Agent: Jen Williams, Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland

Luxurious modern condo in Harbor East

The Liberty Harbor East building offers 33 waterfront condo units (and apartments to rent) with luxurious interiors and amenities — all above a 47,000-square-foot Whole Foods grocery store. This one-bedroom, one-bath unit features an open concept floor plan, 9-foot ceilings and wide plank oak flooring. Enjoy a beautiful gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, a marble waterfall island and Thermador appliances. There’s also a shared living and dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows. The bedroom is spacious, with a large walk-in closet and a gorgeous bathroom with Carrera marble floors and walls, a walk-in shower and a custom dual vanity.

The building opened in 2019 and features luxurious shared amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool, fitness center and yoga studio, pet park, social lounges, secure package room and an intercom security system. The home is in a prime city location, walkable to neighborhood shops and restaurants along the waterfront promenade. It’s easily accessible to Fells Point, the Inner Harbor and downtown.

The details:

Address: 1330 Lancaster St. #C302

1330 Lancaster St. #C302 List price: $599,000 (HOA fees: $945/month)

$599,000 (HOA fees: $945/month) One bedroom, one bathroom (1,058 square feet)

(1,058 square feet) Agent: Holly Winfield, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

End unit townhouse with a two-tier rooftop deck in Brewers Hill

Built in 2020, this Brewers Hill townhouse features four levels of living space, modern interiors and a two-tier rooftop deck with stunning city views. The home opens to a first-floor bedroom (also ideal for a home office) with an ensuite bathroom. The second story is the main living space, with an open concept floor plan. A bright, modern kitchen features two-tone cabinetry and a waterfall island with seating. There’s also a dining area and a living area with built-in shelves and a gas fireplace. The home’s third story contains two bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom. On the fourth level, you’ll find another bedroom and bathroom with walkout access to the rooftop deck.

A highlight of the home is the two-tier rooftop deck connected by a spiral staircase. The top tier is massive, perfect for entertaining and taking in the beautiful city and water views. There’s also a balcony off the kitchen and a two-car garage. Walk to neighborhood shops and restaurants, Patterson Park and the Canton Waterfront.

The details: