Extraordinary architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are three great real estate listings ranging from $599,000 to $695,000.

Spacious stone Tudor in Original Northwood

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, this beautiful stone home offers spacious interiors and traditional charm. The home was built in 1932 and features unique millwork, original hardwood floors, French doors and more. It opens to a foyer and charming living room with a stone fireplace and built-in seating. A cozy sunroom/den off the living room offers a more relaxed living space, with built-ins and slate floors. The eat-in kitchen has been nicely updated, and a formal dining room is ideal for entertaining.

Upstairs, the second story contains two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary suite features a large walk-in closet and an updated bathroom with a double vanity, separate tub and glass shower. A third story contains an additional bedroom and bathroom. And for additional living space, the lower level contains a bonus room with a fireplace, half bathroom, laundry and storage.

At the back of the house, a slate patio is the perfect spot to relax or dine al fresco. A large yard with mature trees and a detached two-car garage complete the home. The home is located in the charming Original Northwood neighborhood, close to Lake Montebello, Morgan State University and Herring Run Park.

The details:

Address: 4000 Roundtop Road

4000 Roundtop Road List price: $599,000

$599,000 Three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms (3,258 square feet)

(3,258 square feet) Agent: Lena Bonds, Cummings & Co. Realtors

Traditional, well-maintained single family home in Homeland

This Homeland home has been meticulously cared for, and is located just steps from the neighborhood’s beloved lakes. Step inside to find a charming foyer, a generously sized living room and a formal dining room. A sun porch accessible from both the living room and dining room offers an attractive bonus space. Enjoy a fully updated kitchen, featuring modern cabinetry, high-end appliances and lots of storage space.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and two classic, updated bathrooms. A custom designed basement with a floating staircase and built-ins could be used as a family room, home office, studio or more.

The home is situated on a corner lot, with a beautifully landscaped yard. The backyard is fenced, and features a covered stone patio. There’s also a detached two-car garage. The home is located just down the street from the Homeland lakes on a charming tree-lined street.

The details:

Address: 201 Saint Dunstans Road

201 Saint Dunstans Road List price: $649,000

$649,000 Three bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms (2,383 square feet)

(2,383 square feet) Agent: Anthony Polakoff, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

One-of-a-kind rowhouse with multiple decks in Federal Hill

One block from the Inner Harbor, you’ll find this unique home with stunning outdoor views. The first floor contains the main living spaces, including a cozy study with a wood-burning fireplace, large living and dining area and a nicely updated kitchen. The living/dining area is charming, with a wood stove and exposed beam ceilings. One of the most unique features of the home is the custom wooden spiral staircase, with a skylight above. There’s also a convenient elevator.

The second story contains two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom and access to a private deck. On the top floor, you’ll find a unique family room. Vaulted ceilings, an ornate fireplace and a wet bar create an inviting space, perfect for entertaining. It also provides walk-out access to a third-floor deck with stunning views of the water and downtown. A lower level contains an additional bedroom and bathroom.

The outdoor spaces are a highlight of this home. There are three decks — one off the kitchen, one off the primary bedroom and an incredible third-floor deck. The top deck offers some of the best views of the Inner Harbor in the city. An attached garage provides convenient off street parking. Walk to the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill Park, the stadiums, and neighborhood shops and restaurants.

The details:

