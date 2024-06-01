The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Two beautiful homes, which are attached, are both for sale in Baltimore’s Keswick neighborhood, each for $695,000. The homes are part of a group of charming English Tudor Revival-style rowhouses and were built in the late 1920s. The sellers are award-winning architects who have beautifully renovated and maintained both homes, which each have their own unique floor plan and interiors.

The location

Keswick is a small, charming neighborhood near Roland Park with tree-lined streets and a mix of historic single-family homes and attached homes. The neighborhood backs up to the Stony Run Trail, a wooded walking trail that goes from Remington to Roland Park, and provides a surprising escape from the hums of the city on what was once part of the Ma & Pa Railroad. These homes are on Wickford Road, tucked off West Cold Spring Lane. Homes don’t come on the market here much, and when they do, they sell quickly.

Contemporary interiors, lush greenery

This end-of-group home offers contemporary interiors surrounded by lush greenery. The home opens to a large center foyer with refinished wood floors and modern LED ceiling lights, both of which continue throughout the house. To the left, you’ll find a living room, with a decorative fireplace and French doors leading to the front porch. An open dining room on the other side of the foyer leads to a sleek kitchen, featuring white oak cabinets, marble countertops and high-end appliances. There’s also a custom pantry and dry bar. A half bathroom completes the main level.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, each with their own en suite bathroom. Both bedrooms are spacious, and contain modern bathrooms, one with a walk-in shower, and one with a soaking tub.

A covered front porch overlooks the tree-lined street. In the backyard, enjoy a professionally landscaped garden, with lots of green space, a bluestone patio, and a custom fountain. A detached garage with EV charging provides parking and storage.

The details:

Address: 4417 Wickford Road

4417 Wickford Road List price: $695,000

$695,000 Two bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms (2,453 square feet)

Agent: Daniel Motz, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty

Traditional floor plan, modern updates

Next door, enjoy a traditional floor plan with thoughtful, modern updates. A large foyer greets you inside, where a skylight above the staircase floods the space with natural light. There’s a spacious living room with dark hardwood floors and elegant crown molding, both of which continue throughout the first floor, and a decorative fireplace. Behind it is a separate dining room, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is modern, with granite countertops, an island, and a breakfast nook overlooking the backyard. There’s also a half bathroom on this level.

The home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. The primary bedroom contains a modern en suite bathroom with heated floors, while the other bathroom retains much of its original charm. Two of the bedrooms contain custom wood bookshelves, ideal for a home office or den.

The home also has a welcoming covered front porch. In the backyard, a charming professionally designed garden (with no grass to mow) leads to a shaded bluestone patio for relaxing and dining al fresco.

The details: