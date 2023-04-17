Townhouse sells for $340,000 in Baltimore City

A house located at 4621 Dillon Place in Baltimore City has a new owner. The 1,412-square-foot property, built in 2014, was sold on March 31, 2023. The $340,000 purchase price works out to $241 per square foot. The house sits on a 653-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,504-square-foot home at 960 South Macon Street in Baltimore sold in December 2022, for $360,000, a price per square foot of $239.

On Oldham Street, Baltimore, in February 2023, a 1,350-square-foot home was sold for $120,000, a price per square foot of $89.

In November 2022, a 1,856-square-foot home on Oldham Street in Baltimore sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $216.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $149 to $144. In total, 175 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $229,753. The average price per square foot ended up at $150. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

