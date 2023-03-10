Single-family house sells for $510,000 in Baltimore County

A spacious house built in 1989 located at 12107 Long Lake Drive in Baltimore County has new owners. The 2,814-square-foot property was sold on Feb. 8, 2023. The $510,000 purchase price works out to $181 per square foot. The single-family property sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

  • A 1,792-square-foot home at 12058 Long Lake Drive in Owings Mills sold in October 2022 for $430,000, a price per square foot of $240.
  • In September 2022, a 3,304-square-foot home on High Mill Court in Owings Mills sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $163.
  • On Esgarth Way, Owings Mills, in September 2022, a 1,728-square-foot home was sold for $518,000, a price per square foot of $300.

The median price per square foot for a home in Anne Arundel County decreased in the last week from $243 to $239. In total, 218 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $318,235, $189 per square foot.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

