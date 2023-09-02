For sale: 3 stunning homes worthy of a magazine spread

Part of the fun of looking at homes for sale is admiring beautiful design and interiors. From modern, to industrial, to traditional, I’ve rounded up three magazine-worthy real estate listings in Baltimore priced between $500,000 - $925,000.

Modern rowhouse in Brewers Hill

(James Harper/Harper Media Co.)

(James Harper/Harper Media Co.)

(James Harper/Harper Media Co.)

(James Harper/Harper Media Co.)

(James Harper/Harper Media Co.)

(James Harper/Harper Media Co.)

This 1920 rowhouse has been nicely updated and well designed. Beyond the welcoming front porch, you’ll find original in-laid wood floors, a bright and beautiful kitchen and modern, bohemian interiors.

The main living area is an open concept, with a renovated living room, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features quartz countertops, a large island and beautiful built-in shelving. There’s also a convenient half bathroom on this level. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and two modern bathrooms.

The basement is finished, and contains additional living space, a wet bar, a new bathroom and space for a fourth bedroom.

A rear deck provides a space for outdoor dining and relaxing. There’s also a two-car parking pad for easy parking. The home is located in Brewers Hill, close to Highlandtown, beautiful Patterson Park, and Canton shops and restaurants.

The details:

Address: 603 Grundy St.

603 Grundy St. List price: $500,000

$500,000 Four bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (1,798 square feet)

(1,798 square feet) Agent: Courtney Zettlemoyer, Elite Partners of Next Step Realty

Industrial condo in Little Italy

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

This beautiful industrial loft-style condo in Little Italy is in a building that was previously a malt house for the city’s brewing industry. This unit features high ceilings, sleek steel accents and modern light fixtures. The unit has an open layout, with a massive living room, a dedicated dining area and a gourmet kitchen. There’s also an attractive half bathroom on the main living level. Upstairs, the loft bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a modern bathroom, with a separate tub and shower.

Building amenities include a landscaped courtyard, a storage room and garage parking for one car. In addition to the spacious communal courtyard, this home has its own private terrace off the main living area. The home is steps from Little Italy restaurants, Harbor East and downtown.

The details:

Address: 1220 Bank St., Unit 102

1220 Bank St., Unit 102 List price: $575,000 (HOA fees: $506/month)

$575,000 (HOA fees: $506/month) One bedroom, 1 1/2 bathrooms (1,599 square feet)

(1,599 square feet) Agent: Paul Stagg, HomeFusion sales|staging of Cummings & Co Realtors

Beautifully designed rowhouse in Fells Point

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

Built in 2005, this large Fells Point home has been tastefully designed by Baltimore interior design firm Jenkins Baer Associates. There are four levels, the first of which includes a foyer, a bedroom/office and a bathroom. The main living level is open, with Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout. A spacious living room opens to a dining area and the kitchen at the front of the house. The custom kitchen, updated in 2017, is stunning, with massive windows, beautiful cabinetry and high-end finishes. The primary suite is on the third level, with a private hall, walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom. A third bedroom, full bathroom and a laundry room are also on this level. The top level includes a bright family room with vaulted ceilings, a wet bar and a half bathroom.

The home has a beautiful walled outdoor patio, which serves as a continuation of the main living space. There are also two decks with city views off the top floor family room. A two-car garage completes this unique home. Last but not least, it offers a prime location, just down the street from Fells Point restaurants and shops, the water and Harbor East.

The details: