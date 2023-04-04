Townhouse sells for $365,000 in Baltimore City

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic house located at 3643 Chestnut Avenue in Baltimore City has new owners. The 1,248-square-foot property, built in 1920, was sold on March 20, 2023, for $365,000, or $292 per square foot. The property sits on a 910-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,018-square-foot home at 816 West 37th Street in Baltimore sold in March 2023 for $300,000, a price per square foot of $149.

In October 2022, a 1,446-square-foot home on Keswick Road in Baltimore sold for $293,000, a price per square foot of $203.

On West 36th Street, Baltimore, in November 2022, a 1,350-square-foot home was sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $248.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $143 to $140. In total, 241 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $230,396. The average price per square foot ended up at $157. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

