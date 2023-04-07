Baltimore real estate update: $370,000 for a rowhouse

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A 1,622-square-foot house built in 1900 has changed hands. The historic property located at 228 South Bouldin Street in Baltimore City was sold on March 17, 2023. The $370,000 purchase price works out to $228 per square foot. The house sits on a 958-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,316-square-foot home at 272 South East Avenue in Baltimore sold in January 2023 for $295,000, a price per square foot of $224.

On South Bouldin Street, Baltimore, in December 2022, a 1,916-square-foot home was sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $136.

In September 2022, a 1,518-square-foot home on South Clinton Street in Baltimore sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $198.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $143 to $140. In total, 241 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $230,396. The average price per square foot ended up at $157. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

