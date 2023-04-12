Townhouse sells for $525,000 in Baltimore City

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? The townhouse located at 2342 Eutaw Place in Baltimore has been sold for $525,000, with the new owners taking possession of the property in March. The house, built in 1907, has a living area of 4,332 square feet and was sold at a price per square foot of $121.

Additional houses have been sold close by in the past six months:

In December 2022, a 1,840-square-foot home on Linden Avenue in Baltimore sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $149.

A 5,329-square-foot home at 1821 Eutaw Place in Baltimore sold in December 2022 for $485,000, a price per square foot of $91.

On Linden Avenue, Baltimore, in November 2022, a 3,168-square-foot home was sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $210.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $140 to $148. In total, 162 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $240,005, $160 per square foot. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.