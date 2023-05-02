Baltimore townhouse on Fait Avenue sells for $349,999

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A house located at 4513 Fait Avenue in Baltimore City has a new owner. The 1,568-square-foot property, built in 2016, was sold on April 17, 2023, for $349,999, or $223 per square foot. The house is situated on a 1,002-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,568-square-foot home at 738 South Macon Street in Baltimore sold in September 2022, for $330,000, a price per square foot of $210.

In November 2022, a 1,568-square-foot home on South Macon Street in Baltimore sold for $317,500, a price per square foot of $202.

On Fait Avenue, Baltimore, in October 2022, a 1,600-square-foot home was sold for $327,000, a price per square foot of $204.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $156 to $162. In total, 170 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $251,161. The average price per square foot ended up at $172. A house in Baltimore that sold for $$823,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

