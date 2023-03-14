Single family residence sells for $368,000 in Baltimore City

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A spacious historic property located at 2803 Roslyn Avenue in Baltimore City was sold on March 1, 2023 for $368,000, or $145 per square foot. The house, built in 1920, has an interior space of 2,544 square feet. The house sits on a 8,700-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Elsinore Avenue, Baltimore, in November 2022, a 2,808-square-foot home was sold for $240,720, a price per square foot of $86.

A 3,255-square-foot home at 3408 Duvall Avenue in Baltimore sold in January 2023, for $402,500, a price per square foot of $124.

In January 2023, a 2,629-square-foot home on Elsinore Avenue in Baltimore sold for $180,000, a price per square foot of $68.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $155 to $146. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $234,665, $157 per square foot. A condo in Baltimore that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.