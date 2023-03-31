Single-family house in Baltimore City sells for $950,000

A sale of the detached house at 5505 Kemper Road, Baltimore, has been finalized. The price was $950,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1937 and has a living area of 2,493 square feet. The price per square foot was $381.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $123 to $144. In total, 311 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $247,326, $155 per square foot. A house in Baltimore that sold for $3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.