Unique architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are three unique real estate listings priced between $259,900 and $279,000.

Unique rowhouse in Federal Hill

Looking for an attractive rowhouse that mixes historic charm with modern updates? This Federal Hill home fits the bill. The home features exposed brick, wide plank hardwood floors and a contemporary spiral staircase. On the main level, you’ll find a charming living room and behind it, an updated eat-in kitchen. Up the spiral staircase is a large space, which could be used as a family room or office, with the home’s second fireplace. There’s also a bedroom and the home’s full bathroom, which has been updated. The third level contains a second large bedroom.

Outside, a deck and a backyard with brick pavers and a raised garden bed. The home backs up to a charming shared community garden space. It’s located steps from Federal Hill Park, the waterfront promenade and neighborhood shops and restaurants.

The details:

Nicely updated home in Better Waverly

This unique Better Waverly home has been updated and is ready for its next owner. Inside, the home opens to a small mudroom. You’ll enjoy an open-concept main living space, with a spacious living room, dining area and a charming kitchen. Two large archways open to the kitchen, which was recently updated with butcher block counters, white subway tile backsplash and bold blue cabinetry. A laundry room sits at the back of the house. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. The spacious primary bedroom has high ceilings with a sunroof, a Juliet balcony and an attached half bathroom.

The home has a very unique outdoor space, which wraps around from the back of the house to the side yard. A large deck, mature trees, garden space and a separate deck with a pergola create an inviting outdoor oasis. It’s located in proximity to the Waverly Main Street and the 32nd Street Farmers Market, Clifton Park and Lake Montebello.

The details:

Address: 3001 Independence St.

3001 Independence St. List price: $272,500

$272,500 Two bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms (1,134 square feet)

(1,134 square feet) Agent: Joy Sushinsky, Compass

Charming 1932 attached home in Ednor Gardens

On a charming tree-lined street in Ednor Gardens you’ll find this stucco-and-brick attached home. Historic details include original inlaid wood floors, a built-in phone niche in the hallway and a stone fireplace. The home opens to a spacious living room, which leads to a dining room with a built-in cabinet. The kitchen has been updated, with white cabinets, counters, a backsplash and a breakfast counter. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and one bathroom. A finished basement provides additional living space.

A patio sits at the front of the home, surrounded by lush greenery. There’s also a large deck, accessible via French doors from the dining room. Below are a parking pad and a one-car garage. The home is two blocks from the former site of Memorial Stadium, which today has been developed as Stadium Place, with The Y in Waverly (Weinberg), a large playground, a senior-living facility and green space.

The details: