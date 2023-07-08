Baltimore houses for sale: What you can get for $280K-$320K

There’s a charming single-family home in Northeast Baltimore, a historic rowhouse in Locust Point and an end unit rowhouse with a two-car garage

Published 7/8/2023 8:00 a.m. EDT

(Wendell & Anthony Media)
Unique architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are three unique real estate listings priced between $279,900-$319,900.

Charming 1930s single-family home in North Harford Road

(Sage O'Brien/HouseLens/SeekNow)

(Sage O'Brien/HouseLens/SeekNow)

(Sage O'Brien/HouseLens/SeekNow)

(Sage O'Brien/HouseLens/SeekNow)

(Sage O'Brien/HouseLens/SeekNow)

(Sage O'Brien/HouseLens/SeekNow)

Built in 1934, this Northeast Baltimore home has been nicely updated while maintaining its original charm. A covered front porch offers an inviting space to relax and greet neighbors. Inside, you’ll find original details including charming archways, wood floors and unpainted wood doors. A warm living room with a fireplace opens to a separate dining room. The kitchen has been newly updated, with a white subway tile backsplash, white countertops and attractive white cabinets. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a nicely updated bathroom.

Outside, there’s a large flat backyard, a covered porch in the back and a detached garage. The home is located between Mount Pleasant Golf Course and Double Rock Park, and is within walking distance of shops and restaurants on Harford Road.

The details:

Classic rowhouse with modern updates in Locust Point

(Wendell & Anthony Media)

(Wendell & Anthony Media)

(Wendell & Anthony Media)

(Wendell & Anthony Media)

(Wendell & Anthony Media)

(Wendell & Anthony Media)

This South Baltimore home, built in 1875, is move-in ready with modern updates and historic charm. An open first floor features wood floors, exposed brick, a decorative fireplace and a modern floating staircase. There’s also an open dining area and an eat-in kitchen, which is nicely updated. Upstairs, the primary bedroom features exposed brick and another decorative fireplace, high ceilings and an en suite bathroom. There’s also another bedroom and a half bathroom. The finished lower level has a family room, full bathroom and storage space.

A deck off the second story provides a desirable outdoor space. The backyard is paved and could be adapted for parking. The home is close to Latrobe Park, Fort McHenry and neighborhood shops and restaurants.

The details:

End unit rowhouse in East Arlington

(Joe Hodgson)

(Joe Hodgson)

(Joe Hodgson)

(Joe Hodgson)

(Joe Hodgson)

On a tree-lined street in Northwest Baltimore, you’ll find this spacious stucco and brick end unit rowhouse, built in 1935. A charming covered porch and curved front door greets you. Inside, the home opens to a foyer and a living room, with inlaid wood floors. A unique sunroom is off the living room, providing the perfect space for a home office or playroom. Archways lead to a separate dining room and a kitchen. Before heading upstairs, don’t miss the charming phone niche in the hallway. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, one of which has a covered deck, and a bathroom with a skylight.

Outside, there is a small yard, a second story covered deck and a two-car garage. The home is located close to Lake Ashburton/Hanlon Park, which will soon reopen with new green space and amenities, and Baltimore City Community College.

The details: