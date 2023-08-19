For sale: What you can get in Baltimore for $290K-$325K

Unique architecture, charming neighborhoods, and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.
Here are three unique real estate listings priced between $290,000-$325,000.
Newly renovated rowhouse in Milton-Montford
If you’re looking for a rowhome that’s been renovated from top to bottom, you’ll love this property in East Baltimore’s Milton-Montford neighborhood. The home was built in 1920 but was fully renovated in the past six years. Inside, the main level features 9-foot ceilings, new hardwood floors and modern lighting. There’s an open living and dining area, and behind it, a large, fully updated kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. A full bathroom completes the main level.
Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms and two modern full bathrooms. The finished basement provides additional living space, which could be used as another bedroom, office or gym, and another updated full bathroom.
The home has a small screened-in porch at the back and a small fenced-in yard with space to garden. There’s a charming ghost sign on the side of the house. The home is located around the corner from Little Eager Park and less than half a mile to the larger Eager Park and the new development surrounding it, near Johns Hopkins Medical Campus.
The details:
- Address: 900 N. Milton Ave.
- List price: $290,000
- Four bedrooms, four bathrooms (1,691 square feet)
- Agent: Megan Richardson, Your Home Group of Cummings and Company Realtors
Unique rowhouse in Butchers Hill
Just a block from Patterson Park, you’ll find this unique 1910 rowhouse, filled with character and charm. The home has a spacious front living room, with hardwood floors, large curved windows and a charming staircase. French doors lead to an attractive, separate dining room, with bold wallpaper on the ceiling. The kitchen at the back of the house is cozy and nicely updated. There’s also a recently updated full bathroom on this level. Upstairs, there are two spacious bedrooms. The primary bedroom features exposed brick, a beam ceiling and an ensuite bathroom with a beautiful bathtub and separate shower.
The home has a large rooftop deck with views of the Inner Harbor, downtown, and Patterson Park. It’s located a block from Patterson Park, with miles of walking paths, dog park, recreation center, playgrounds, the Patterson Park Observatory and more.
The details:
- Address: 7 S. Collington Ave.
- List price: $325,000 (property listed as contingent)
- Two bedrooms, two bathrooms (1,590 square feet)
- Agent: Claudia Towles, Compass
Charming 1927 Craftsman home in Radnor-Winston
This 1927 Craftsman home has it all — historic charm, modern updates and inviting outdoor spaces. A welcoming front porch greets you. Inside, you’ll find an attractive living room that opens to a dining room, both with original inlaid wood floors. The dining room is attached to the kitchen, which was recently remodeled. Enjoy new countertops, backsplash and appliances, a breakfast bar and a separate pantry. A full bathroom is also on this level. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and one bathroom. The basement has been nicely finished, providing space for a playroom, studio or home gym. There’s also a laundry room and storage space.
The home has a charming front porch and a screened-in back porch. There’s also a spacious backyard, driveway and detached garage. The home is conveniently tucked between Loyola University and York Road on a quiet, tree-lined road.
The details:
- Address: 332 Radnor Road
- List price: $320,000 (property listed as contingent)
- Three bedrooms, two bathrooms (1,727 square feet)
- Agent: Claudia Valenzuela, Compass
