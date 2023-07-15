What you can get for $465K-$479K in Baltimore

Unique architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are three unique real estate listings priced between $465,000-$479,000.

Charming rowhouse with original details in Butchers Hill

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

This Butchers Hill home is the perfect blend of original details and modern updates. You’ll love the living room, with Georgia heart pine flooring (which continues throughout the home), exposed brick and a beautiful fireplace mantel. An updated kitchen opens to a large dining area. An addition on the back of the house contains a charming half bathroom and a laundry/mudroom completes the main living level. Upstairs, the second story features two bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The third floor contains the primary bedroom, with vaulted ceilings, exposed brick, and an en suite bathroom. A lower level has a nicely finished room, ideal for a home office, and additional unfinished space for storage.

Outside, a fenced-in patio, featuring stone pavers and raised garden boxes, offers a relaxing spot for outdoor dining. There’s also a roof deck and pergola, with beautiful city views. The home is located two blocks from Patterson Park, close to neighborhood restaurants, and five blocks from the water.

The details:

Address: 218 S. Chester St.

218 S. Chester St. List price: $465,000

$465,000 Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (2,110 square feet)

(2,110 square feet) Agent: Adrian Sushko, Cummings & Co. Realtors

Stunning historic condo in Mount Vernon

(Julie Canard)

(Julie Canard)

(Julie Canard)

(Julie Canard)

(Julie Canard)

(Julie Canard)

Built in 1853, this historic condo boasts unique interiors and a prime location facing Mount Vernon Place. Previously a single-family home, this unit was once the grand ballroom. As such, you’ll enjoy hand-painted 14-foot ceilings, pocket doors, marble fireplaces and parquet wood floors. The home has a large living room, with a chandelier and massive mirror over the intricate fireplace. A spacious bedroom has an attached sitting room/library, with curved bay windows. There’s also a kitchen, full bathroom and a half bathroom.

The home is located on the second story of the building, up a grand staircase with a glowing newel post lamp. It’s located directly across the street from the West Mount Vernon Place square and the nation’s first Washington Monument. Enjoy close proximity to The Walters Art Museum, George Peabody Library, neighborhood shops and restaurants, and downtown.

The details:

Address: 700 Cathedral St., Unit 202

700 Cathedral St., Unit 202 List price: $475,000 (HOA fees: $376/month)

$475,000 (HOA fees: $376/month) One bedroom, 1 1/2 bathrooms (1,226 square feet)

(1,226 square feet) Agent: Julie Canard, Long & Foster

Updated rowhouse with new rooftop deck in Federal Hill

(Hometrack Real Estate Photography and Marketing)

(Hometrack Real Estate Photography and Marketing)

(Hometrack Real Estate Photography and Marketing)

(Hometrack Real Estate Photography and Marketing)

(Hometrack Real Estate Photography and Marketing)

(Hometrack Real Estate Photography and Marketing)

This Federal Hill home has been fully updated while maintaining its original charm, plus it boasts amazing city and water views. Inside, you’ll find original hardwood floors, a beautiful mahogany curved staircase and a nicely updated kitchen. The living room features a wood-burning fireplace and opens to a separate dining room. The kitchen has new appliances, wood cabinets and a large breakfast nook with access to a half bathroom. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and an updated full bathroom with heated floors. The primary bedroom has a huge bay window, providing city skyline views, a large walk-in closet and built-ins.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

Outside, there is a private backyard deck and a brand new rooftop deck. The home is located one block from Federal Hill Park, two blocks from the Inner Harbor and close to neighborhood shops and restaurants, including a bakery that just made EatMoreBeMore’s list of the hottest new Baltimore restaurants.

The details: