For sale: 4 homes near Baltimore parks

Baltimore is home to amazing parks and trails, from vast parks that span more than 100 acres to small pocket parks and trails.

If you love city living, but still want access to nature and open space, here are four real estate listings ranging from $275,000 to $450,000.

Alley rowhouse in Federal Hill

(Kevin Scrimgeour)

(Kevin Scrimgeour)

(Kevin Scrimgeour)

(Kevin Scrimgeour)

(Kevin Scrimgeour)

(Kevin Scrimgeour)

This cozy rowhouse is in a prime location, less than a block from Federal Hill Park, and just around the corner from the Inner Harbor. Inside, you’ll find a living room with a decorative fireplace, built-in shelves and original wood floors. A bright eat-in kitchen leads to a charming outdoor patio. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The primary bedroom has custom closets and the second bedroom has exposed brick. At under 800 square feet in the heart of Federal Hill, this home is perfect for someone who doesn’t need much space but wants to be close to shops, restaurants, parks and the water.

Federal Hill Park is small, but lively. It features a walking path, a playground and benches to take in the city views. Rash Field Park sits below, and recently underwent the first phase of its multimillion dollar renovation with new play spaces, a skate park and an overlook. Phase two promises a rejuvenated beach volleyball area, a community lawn, a plaza and gardens.

The details:

Unique rowhouse full of character in Highlandtown

(Raz Tzamer)

(Raz Tzamer)

(Raz Tzamer)

(Raz Tzamer)

(Raz Tzamer)

(Raz Tzamer)

(Raz Tzamer)

This rowhouse is full of charm and conveniently faces Patterson Park. An inviting front porch welcomes you, leading to hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings and one-of-a-kind details. The stunning living room is spacious, with multiple sitting areas and a charming fireplace. French doors lead to a beautiful dining room. Behind it is an updated galley kitchen. Upstairs, you’ll find two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The primary bedroom is large, with a walk-in closet and space for a sitting area. The second bedroom has a small porch. The basement has an additional bedroom and an office.

Patterson Park is one of the city’s most beloved parks. It boasts miles of walking paths, a pool, boat lake, dog park, recreation center, an ice skating rink and two playgrounds. It’s perhaps best known for the Patterson Park Observatory, an iconic Baltimore structure that provides beautiful views of the city.

The details:

Modern rowhouse in Remington

(White Oak Photo)

(White Oak Photo)

(White Oak Photo)

(White Oak Photo)

(White Oak Photo)

(White Oak Photo)

This Remington rowhouse is fully updated and just blocks from both the Wyman Park Dell and the Stony Run Trail. An open concept first level features a bright living room with exposed wood and a sleek, updated kitchen. A patio with newly installed turf off the kitchen provides valuable outdoor space. A unique steel and wood staircase leads to the upper floors. The second story contains a bedroom and updated full bathroom. The primary bedroom is located on the third story, which features large windows, a pass-through closet and another updated full bathroom. Throughout the home, you’ll find bamboo floors and modern wood accents.

The home is located across the street from R. House and between the Wyman Park Dell and the Stony Run Trail. The Wyman Park Dell is a unique 16-acre public park with winding paths, a lower lawn and a playground. The Stony Run Trail is a 3-mile wooded walking trail that goes from Remington to Roland Park, and provides a surprising escape from the hums of the city on what was once part of the Ma & Pa Railroad.

The details:

Charming 1932 home with gardens in Arcadia

(Virtuance)

(Virtuance)

(Virtuance)

(Virtuance)

(Virtuance)

(Virtuance)

Directly across the street from Herring Run Park, you’ll find this charming Arcadia home. The home has many original details, including stained glass windows, hardwood floors and arched doorways. A spacious living room opens to a side porch, with a double-sided stone fireplace between the two rooms. The home has a separate dining room, and a large eat-in kitchen. Upstairs, you’ll find a primary bedroom with a sun deck, two additional bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. There’s also a finished basement and a finished attic for additional space. Outside, an enchanting backyard awaits, with a stone patio, water features, working greenhouse and a she-shed. It even has the state’s second largest magnolia tree!

Herring Run Park is a 375-acre park in Northeast Baltimore. The Herring Run stream meanders throughout the park, with several walking trails and loops surrounding it. The Tyndale Trail is located directly across from this house. The park also has ball fields, playgrounds and picnic areas. Lake Montebello is also nearby.

The details: