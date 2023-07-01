Looking for a home with a charming outdoor space for relaxing, entertaining or gardening? Here are four real estate listings in Baltimore (one is in the county), with unique outdoor spaces, including lush gardens, private courtyards and a rooftop with city views. The homes range in price from $255,000-$810,000.

Charming row house with private courtyard in Federal Hill

(Hometrack Real Estate Photography and Marketing)

If you’re a city dweller looking for a quaint outdoor space, this Federal Hill home is perfect for you. The home is located on a charming cobblestone street a block from Federal Hill Park and the Inner Harbor. The house opens to a living room with original wood floors, built-in shelving and a wood-burning fireplace. A separate dining room sits behind it.

The attractive kitchen has been updated recently, with top-of-the-line appliances, cherry hardwood, quartz countertops and exposed beam ceilings. The second floor has two bedrooms, including the primary bedroom, and a large, updated bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower. The third story has an additional bedroom, with high ceilings and wood beams.

A beautiful brick courtyard completes the home. The outdoor space is perfect for al fresco dining, lounging and city gardening. It also has a stacked stone wall with a native plant garden and a small fountain, providing a private oasis in the middle of the city.

The details:

Stunning modern home and 1700s log cabin surrounded by lush gardens in Lakehurst

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

Just over the Baltimore City-Baltimore County line, this one-of-a-kind property is tucked away among lush, sprawling gardens. There are two homes on the property, a modern main house built in 2003 and a historic log cabin built in 1743, which was disassembled in Charleston, South Carolina, and reconstructed here.

The main house features a library hallway and a stunning open living room and sleek kitchen with massive windows, a floating limestone hearth and 300-year-old English oak and chestnut floors. The primary bedroom has a modern bathroom, a dressing room and access to a private courtyard. The log cabin contains a charming and rustic living space, with exposed beam ceilings and a fireplace. There’s a half bathroom and, upstairs, another bedroom. There’s also a large screened porch.

Outside, the home has multiple gardens, courtyards and paths to enjoy and explore. Highlights of the property include the patio, made of 19th century marble, with a greenery-covered trellis, a welcoming forecourt and the more formal sundial garden. The grounds have been designed masterfully to create a magical series of unique outdoor spaces, unlike anything else on the market.

The details:

Address: 6001 Overlook Place

6001 Overlook Place List price: $810,000

$810,000 Two bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (1,512 square feet)

(1,512 square feet) Agent: Dawson Nolley, Cummings & Co. Realtors

Historic condo with shared rooftop deck and courtyard in Mount Vernon

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

Right around the corner from Mount Vernon Place, you’ll find this historic condo with access to a rooftop deck and courtyard. This unit is on the second story and features 11-foot ceilings, beautiful wood floors and operable shutters. An open-concept living/dining area and kitchen create an inviting space to gather. The kitchen contains Murano glass tiles, updated cabinetry and countertops, and a convenient breakfast bar. There’s one updated bathroom and a bright bedroom. This unit also comes with a bonus 650-square-foot space on the ground floor, which contains two rooms and a bathroom. This space would be perfect for an art studio, music room or a large home office.

The unit has access to a shared rooftop deck (a rarity in Mount Vernon!) and a charming courtyard. The rooftop deck provides city views and a space to lounge and dine.

The details:

Well-maintained home with native gardens in Lake Evesham

(Real Estate Exposures)

This Lake Evesham home, built in 1929, has been taken care of lovingly. It features native gardens, a large backyard and plenty of spaces to relax and entertain.

The main level flows nicely, with a foyer, living room, dining room and kitchen connected in a circular layout. The living room has wood floors, large windows and access to the screened porch. A separate dining room and a spacious eat-in kitchen offer multiple places for dining. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, all with wood floors, one full bathroom and one half bathroom. The basement is partially finished, with bonus space, an updated full bathroom and a storage/laundry room.

Outside, you’ll find an attractive yard with in-ground rain runoff and native gardens. The yard is large, with mature trees, and plenty of space for gardening. A stone patio and side screened porch provide additional space to sit and relax outdoors.