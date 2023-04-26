5 Baltimore homes for sale with rooftop decks

In Baltimore, rooftop decks provide a unique outdoor space for entertaining, relaxing and taking in beautiful city and water views.

Here are five real estate listings in Baltimore with great rooftop decks, ranging from $299,999 - $1,295,000.







Charming rowhouse for sale in Fells Point

(Towles Photo)

Just around the corner from the heart of Fells Point, you’ll find this charming home with two great outdoor spaces. Exposed brick, wood beams, and a winding staircase give the house unique character. As you enter the home, there’s a cozy living room followed by a dining room, both with wood floors. A bright, open kitchen and half bath complete the first level. The second story features two bedrooms and a spacious, updated bathroom. A third level has one more bedroom.

At just over 1,000 square feet, the two outdoor areas provide valuable additional living space. Off the kitchen, there is a beautiful stone courtyard. The rooftop, accessed via the rear second floor landing, provides a private space to unwind and relax. The home is tucked away on a quiet street, but around the corner from all of Fells Point restaurants, shops, and the waterfront.

The details:

List Price: $299,999

Three bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms (1,014 square feet)

Agent: Claudia Towles, Compass







Updated rowhouse with city views in Canton

(Patrick Phelan)

This Canton rowhouse was completely renovated in 2019 and features a rooftop deck with city views. An open-concept first level features a living room and dining area with exposed brick and hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen has a large island, stainless steel appliances and upgraded details, like a pot-filler, wine fridge and new hardware. Upstairs, you’ll find a primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and an updated ensuite bathroom, plus an additional bedroom and bathroom. A lower level contains a bedroom, full bathroom, and bonus room.

Another perk of this home is the rooftop deck with interior stair access. The deck provides city views, including of the Natty Boh Tower in Brewers Hill. There’s also a convenient off-street parking pad. The home is located within walking distance of Canton Square and Canton Waterfront Park.

The details:

List Price: $599,900

Three bedrooms, three bathrooms (2,147 square feet)

Agent: Patrick Phelan, Cummings & Co.







Spacious end rowhouse with a two story rooftop deck in Federal Hill

(Jackie McGee)

Once a bakery, this spacious Federal Hill rowhouse is perfect for entertaining, with a third story entertainment space and a two-tier rooftop deck. The open living room and dining room features a gas fireplace, built-ins, and exposed brick. A massive eat-in kitchen, with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances will wow you. The main level also features a bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs, there are two more bedrooms and two full bathrooms. On the third level, you’ll find a family room, kitchenette, and a bonus room. A skylight and large windows create a bright and inviting space.

A highlight of this home is the large, two story rooftop deck with a pergola and custom crab details. Enjoy beautiful 360 degree city views as you relax or entertain. The home is also conveniently located just blocks from Federal Hill restaurants and shops, beautiful city parks and the waterfront.

The details:

List Price: $699,000

Three bedrooms, three bathrooms (3,172 square feet)

Agent: Jackie McGee, Cummings & Co.







Two homes combined into one with a huge rooftop deck in Canton

(Chevelle Welsh)

Two Canton houses have been combined to create this one-of-a-kind home. This modern home features a bright three-story atrium, exposed brick and a floating staircase. Inside, you’ll find a gourmet kitchen and dining room, adjoined via a long hallway, which was once the space between the homes. Upstairs, there’s a living room with a gas fireplace and a family room with cherry hardwood floors. The two home’s former walls and windows create unique passageways and rooms unlike a typical rowhouse. The home has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

A 1,000 square foot rooftop deck provides the perfect outdoor space and provides waterfront views. There’s also a one-car garage. Located in Canton, the home provides convenient access to Canton and Fells Point shops and restaurants, the waterfront and Patterson Park.

The details:

List Price: $875,000

Five bedrooms, four bathrooms (2,982 square feet)

Agent: Chevelle Welsh, Sotheby’s International Realty

Photo credit: Chevelle Welsh

Luxurious pierhome with water views in the Inner Harbor

(Martin Corchran/White Oak Photography)

This four story pierhome features water views from every room, an elevator and an amazing rooftop deck overlooking the Inner Harbor. The first level features an entry foyer and ensuite guest room. The second story is the main living area, with an open living room (with gas fireplace and built-ins), bright dining room (floor to ceiling windows!), and a large, updated kitchen (quartz countertops, an eat-in island and stainless steel appliances). The third level is a stunning primary suite, with a large bedroom and sitting area, walk-in closet and a huge bathroom.

On the fourth story, you’ll find a family room, two additional bedrooms and another bathroom. A glass elevator easily transports you through the home.

The home has three balconies overlooking the water and a stunning rooftop deck. The spacious rooftop deck (with a wet bar right inside) provides beautiful views of downtown, Harbor East and Harbor Point. There’s also a two-car garage with a charging station. As part of the Harborview community, you’ll have access to a gym, outdoor pool, and concierge services. This gated waterfront community is located right off the promenade, and is withing easy walking distance to restaurants, museums and Federal Hill Park.

The details:

List Price: $1,295,000 (HOA fees: $1,281/month)

Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms (3,493 square feet)