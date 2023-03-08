Baltimore real estate market update: $373,000 for a single-family residence

Looking for homes in Baltimore City? A 1,944-square-foot house built in 1900 has changed hands. The historic property located at 449 South Augusta Avenue in Baltimore City was sold on Feb. 1, 2023. The $373,000 purchase price works out to $192 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,762-square-foot home at 400 South Augusta Avenue in Baltimore sold in January 2023 for $90,000, a price per square foot of $51.

In September 2022, a 2,204-square-foot home on Collins Avenue in Baltimore sold for $270,000, a price per square foot of $123.

On South Augusta Avenue, Baltimore, in January 2023, a 3,327-square-foot home was sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $90.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the last week from $157 to $155. In total, 191 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $265,239. The average price per square foot was $163.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.