Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is the crown jewel of the city, and living along the waterfront offers beautiful views, easy access to the pedestrian promenade and proximity to top attractions.

These condos provide the best of waterfront living, and range in price from $229,900 to $675,000.

Attractive condo in Fells Point

Located in Henderson’s Wharf, a converted tobacco warehouse that now contains condo units and hotel rooms, you’ll find this cozy condo unit. The home has an open floor plan with a spacious living and dining area. An updated kitchen has a breakfast counter, which connects the space to the rest of the home. The bright bedroom features exposed brick and an en suite bathroom. There’s also in-unit laundry.

Building amenities include a 24-hour concierge, a welcoming lobby, a fitness center, a private courtyard and one deeded garage space. The building is located right next to the waterfront, shopping and restaurants in Fells Point.

The details:

Address: 1000 Fell St. Unit 231

1000 Fell St. Unit 231 List price: $229,900 (HOA fees: $510/month)

$229,900 (HOA fees: $510/month) One bedroom, one bathroom (806 square feet)

(806 square feet) Agent: Linda Fredeking, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Two-story loft condo in Canton

In Canton, you’ll find a nicely updated two-story unit inside what was once a tin factory. The home features soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a unique two-story loft layout. As you enter the unit, a long hallway brings you to the bright, open living and dining area. A nice kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances connects to the main living space via a breakfast counter. One bedroom and bathroom are downstairs. Upstairs, a loft bedroom contains a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom.

Take in city views from the covered balcony off the living room. Building amenities include 24-hour security, a welcoming lobby, charming outdoor space, a shared roof terrace and one parking spot. Shops, restaurants and Canton Waterfront Park are just steps away.

The details:

Address: 2901 Boston Street Unit 307

2901 Boston Street Unit 307 List price: $365,000 (HOA fees: $600/month)

$365,000 (HOA fees: $600/month) Two bedrooms, two bathrooms (1,341 square feet)

(1,341 square feet) Agent: Wayne S. Davis, United Real Estate Executives

Spacious two-story condo in Harbor East

Enjoy waterfront living in Harbor East with this two-story unit. The home has hardwood floors, an open-concept floor plan and two outdoor spaces. A shared living and dining area is the focal point of the home and flows nicely to the gourmet kitchen, which features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. Off the kitchen, you’ll find a bonus space, which could be used as an office or den. A half bathroom completes the main floor. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, each with its own walk-in closet and en suite bathroom.

The home has two outdoor spaces, including a large, private terrace off the living room and a balcony off the primary bedroom. Building amenities include 24-hour security, a modern lobby, and one parking spot. Harbor East shopping, restaurants and the waterfront are right outside your door.

The details:

Address: 1400 Lancaster St. Unit 307

1400 Lancaster St. Unit 307 List price: $489,900 (HOA fees: $1,085/month)

$489,900 (HOA fees: $1,085/month) Two bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms (1,854 square feet)

(1,854 square feet) Agent: Linda Fredeking, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Beautifully renovated condo with three waterfront balconies in the Inner Harbor

This colorful waterfront condo in the Inner Harbor was beautifully renovated in 2020 with high-end finishes throughout. The home is massive, at over 3,000 square feet, with two stories and stunning waterfront views and balconies. On the main level, a den with custom millwork, a gas fireplace and a wet bar that seamlessly connects to a beautiful kitchen. Skilled chefs will enjoy custom navy cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances and gold quartz counters. A separate dining area with water views provides a dedicated place to dine and entertain and is adjacent to a living room. The primary suite has a new custom California closet, updated bathroom and balcony access.

Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, including a second primary suite. There’s also a spacious family room/office with a wall of built-in bookcases, a second fireplace and a third balcony overlooking the water.

Three covered balconies overlook the water, providing the perfect space to relax and take in the views. The building includes a fitness center, indoor aquatics center and outdoor pool, community spaces, a 24-hour front desk, security and concierge services. The unit includes two garage parking spaces. It’s located in a prime waterfront spot next to the promenade, restaurants, museums and Federal Hill Park.

