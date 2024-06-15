Extraordinary architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are three great real estate listings ranging from $795,000 to $799,999.

Colonial in Mount Washington

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

This delightful Mount Washington home has it all — a spacious floor plan, charming interiors and lots of greenspace. The home opens to a large center hall with inlaid hardwood floors, which continue throughout the home. A formal living room has a fireplace and two sets of French doors leading to a sunroom. There’s also a large dining room perfect for entertaining, with access to a screened-in porch. A spacious eat-in kitchen with a rear staircase has been updated.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom has an attached sitting room/dressing room and an ensuite bathroom. A third story contains a fifth bedroom, an office/den and a full bathroom.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A massive yard and deck provide a great space to relax, garden and dine al fresco. There’s also a screened-in porch with a hot tub and a detached garage. The home is situated on a lush corner lot, conveniently located close to Northwest Park, Mount Washington Swim Club and Pimlico Race Course.

The details:

Address: 2310 W Rogers Ave.

2310 W Rogers Ave. List price: $795,000

$795,000 Five bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (3,846 square feet)

(3,846 square feet) Agent: Azam Khan, Long & Foster Real Estate

Historic rowhouse with lots of charm in Fells Point

(Towles Photo)

(Towles Photo)

(Towles Photo)

(Towles Photo)

(Towles Photo)

(Towles Photo)

Located a block from the waterfront and the neighborhood’s shops and restaurants, this 1795 home is packed with historic charm and modern updates. The four-story home features wide plank flooring, six beautiful fireplaces and period-specific hardware and light fixtures. The main level contains a living room, family room (could also be used as a dining room), a foyer with a side entrance, a half bathroom and a beautiful (and large!) kitchen. On the second story, you’ll find the primary bedroom with a nicely updated bathroom and balcony access. There are also two additional bedrooms, one of which is a pass-through, and another updated bathroom. The third level contains a private bedroom with a large walk-in closet and bathroom. Finally, a fourth story has a bonus room, which could be used as an office or gym.

The home has a charming fenced patio and a second-floor balcony. The next owner could build a fabulous roof deck by taking advantage of the access doors on the third and fourth floors. The home is located in a prime Fells Point location, steps to neighborhood shops, restaurants and the water.

The details:

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Address: 806 S Ann St.

806 S Ann St. List price: $799,999

$799,999 Five bedrooms, four bathrooms (2,850 square feet)

(2,850 square feet) Agent: Claudia Towles, Compass

Attractive, well-maintained townhouse in North Roland Park

(James Weiskerger)

(James Weiskerger)

(James Weiskerger)

(James Weiskerger)

(James Weiskerger)

(James Weiskerger)

This townhouse is move-in ready with beautifully updated interiors and high-end designer finishes. A family room off the foyer opens to a gourmet all-white kitchen. The shared living room and dining room features a wood-burning fireplace, built-ins and new hardwood floors, which continue throughout the home. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a beautifully updated bathroom. The third level contains a bright loft space with vaulted ceilings and another full bathroom, which could be used as an additional bedroom, gym, office or game room.

This home offers many outdoor spaces to enjoy, including a fenced brick patio, a large deck off the living room and a balcony off the primary bedroom. There’s also an attached two-car garage. The home is located in the private Roland Park North development, surrounded by mature trees and walking paths.

The details: