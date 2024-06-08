The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Extraordinary architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are four great real estate listings in the city ranging from $425,000 to $439,000.

Charming condo in Tuscany-Canterbury

(TruPlace)

(TruPlace)

(TruPlace)

(TruPlace)

(TruPlace)

(TruPlace)

Nestled in Tuscany-Canterbury, you’ll find the Gardens of Guilford, a charming collection of white stucco and red-tiled roof condo buildings. This unit is packed with original details, including beautiful hardwood floors, large Palladian windows, and a wood-burning fireplace. The home opens to a bright living room, which serves as the heart of the home. French doors lead to a sunroom, which is currently being used as a dining room. Another set of French doors off the living room lead to a family room or den with built-in shelves. Enjoy an updated kitchen, with white cabinetry, granite countertops and lots of storage. The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom complete this charming unit.

The building is surrounded by lush greenery and gardens. There are also two parking spaces and additional storage space. Walk to the Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Stony Run Trail.

The details:

Nicely updated rowhouse with two-tier rooftop deck in Canton

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

This Canton rowhouse has been nicely updated and is completely move-in ready. The home opens to a living room with stained glass, exposed brick and recessed lighting. There’s an open dining area, and behind it, an attractive eat-in kitchen. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with an en suite bathroom and large closet. The second bedroom provides access to the rooftop deck and has hall access to another full bathroom. The finished lower level offers two additional bedrooms, which could also be used as a family room or office, and a full bathroom.

A two-tier rooftop deck provides city and water views. There’s also a parking pad for easy parking. The home is located a block from Patterson Park and within walking distance of Canton Square, Canton Waterfront Park and lots of neighborhood shops and restaurants.

The details:

Address: 612 S. Kenwood Ave.

612 S. Kenwood Ave. List price: $439,000

$439,000 Four bedrooms, three bathrooms (1,644 square feet)

(1,644 square feet) Agent: Steve Manning, The M Group of Long & Foster Real Estate

Shingle-style single-family home in Belvedere

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

A welcoming wraparound porch greets you to this special home, located on a lush corner lot. Inside, a spacious foyer has gleaming hardwood floors, which continue throughout the main floor. Large pocket doors open to a separate dining room, perfect for entertaining. There’s a large living room with a decorative fireplace and an updated kitchen. An office and full bathroom complete the main level.

Upstairs, the second story has four bedrooms and a full bathroom. The primary bedroom is spacious, with a bonus room attached to it for extra storage or a cozy reading nook. The third floor contains a large finished space, which could be used as another bedroom, family room or other use.

This home has lots of outdoor spaces to enjoy. A large brick courtyard patio offers space for grilling and al fresco dining, while a large yard, filled with native plants and mature trees, provides plenty of space to garden, relax, and play. Walk to Belvedere Square, The Senator Theatre and more.

The details:

Address: 523 Orkney Road

523 Orkney Road List price: $439,000 (pending)

$439,000 (pending) Five bedrooms, two bathrooms (2,635 square feet)

(2,635 square feet) Agent: Shanna Moinizand, Compass

Attractive, well-maintained rowhouse in Oakenshawe

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

This traditional home has been beautifully maintained and updated. The home opens to a spacious living room, with a wood-burning fireplace and built-ins. A tasteful dining room has inlaid hardwood floors and another wall of built-ins. An updated kitchen sits at the back of the house, with a cozy breakfast nook attached. Upstairs, the second story has three bedrooms and a full bathroom. There’s the primary bedroom, a bedroom which is being used as a family room (with more built-ins!) and another small bedroom, which would be ideal as an office or den. Two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom are on the third level, offering plenty of space for a variety of uses.

A charming brick patio provides an attractive outdoor space, in addition to a welcoming front porch and a lovely second-story screened porch. There’s also a detached garage. Oakenshawe is conveniently located to the Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and Charles Village.

The details: