If you can afford Kevin Spacey’s $5 million-plus waterfront condo that’s slated for auction, you have options in Baltimore.

Here are three other luxurious homes for sale in the city you might prefer to buy instead. These amazing real estate listings range from $2.5 million to $4.25 million.

Stunning penthouse condo in Tuscany-Canterbury

Every space inside this penthouse condo stuns, including the one-of-a-kind terrace. The home is located in The Warrington, one of Baltimore’s most prestigious condo buildings. This unit is packed with masterful architectural details, including extensive millwork, custom herringbone cherry floors and artisan plasterwork. It opens to a round foyer, which flows to a large living and dining area with a marble fireplace. Another large sitting room provides a more relaxed setting, and a library has two sets of French doors opening to Juliet balconies. A beautifully updated kitchen features high-end finishes, including a Viking professional six-burner stove, Sub-Zero glass front refrigerator and Thermador wine cooler. There’s also a large pantry.

Up the grand curved staircase, you’ll find two private bedrooms, each with their own en suite bathroom, and a study. The primary bedroom is spacious, with a beautiful walk-in closet and expertly updated bathroom.

Three sets of French doors lead to a beautiful private terrace with stunning city views. This expansive space is perfect for dining al fresco, entertaining and relaxing. Building amenities include 24-hour front desk, full-time manager and maintenance, porters and valet parking (with one deeded space), storage space, fitness room, and shared patio space. Walk to Sherwood Gardens, the Johns Hopkins University and the Stony Run Trail.

Grand historic townhouse in Mount Vernon

This nearly 10,000-square-foot Mount Vernon townhouse offers remarkable historic charm along with luxurious modern updates, thanks to a recent, award-winning restoration. Known as the Knabe House (after the renowned piano-making family who lived here for over three decades), original details include 11 fireplaces, ornate woodwork and a grand staircase with a skylight. Modern updates include a four-stop elevator, a gourmet kitchen and luxurious bathrooms.

Pocket doors off the charming foyer open to an elegant formal sitting room. Behind it, you’ll find a one-of-a-kind mahogany paneled dining room with intricate inlaid hardwood flooring and a crystal chandelier. A first-floor study would make a perfect home office. At the back of the house, a bright eat-in kitchen has high-end finishes and flows nicely to a family room with Italian marble columns and vaulted ceilings.

The home has seven bedrooms, including a large primary suite that contains an attached sitting room and a luxurious modern bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub and a separate shower. There’s also a convenient laundry room on the second level.

A large deck provides a rare outdoor oasis in the middle of the city, nicely situated under a mature magnolia tree. There’s also private gated parking for five cars, a courtyard and garage access to the basement. Walk to several of the city’s cultural institutions, including The Walters Art Museum, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the Central Enoch Pratt Free Library.

Modern waterfront condo in Harbor East

This waterfront condo inside the Four Seasons offers modern living in one of the city’s most luxurious buildings. An open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows provide stunning waterfront views from every room. The main living space is spacious and features herringbone wood floors that continue throughout the home. A custom kitchen has sleek wood cabinetry, high-end appliances and a waterfall island with seating. There’s also an attached dining area.

The home has three bedrooms, including a primary suite with terrace access, an attached office and a luxurious en suite bathroom. A bonus room offers additional living space and could be used as a media room or den.

A highlight of the unit is the massive wraparound terrace which is the largest private terrace in the building. Enjoy stunning panoramic views of the Inner Harbor and city skyline.

As part of the Four Seasons Private Residences, you’ll have access to a private residence entry with a concierge and a residents-only 28th floor with an indoor heated saltwater infinity pool, open-air sun deck, a fitness room, sauna, and a large entertaining lounge and meeting room. This prime waterfront location is within walking distance of some of the city’s best restaurants and shops. It also has two garage spaces for easy parking.

