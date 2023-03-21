Townhouse in Baltimore City sells for $317,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic house located at 1236 Wall Street in Baltimore City has a new owner. The 1,458-square-foot property, built in 1900, was sold on March 2, 2023, for $317,000, or $217 per square foot. The house sits on a 648-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,208-square-foot home at 1233 William Street in Baltimore sold in February 2023, for $307,000, a price per square foot of $254.

In February 2023, a 1,286-square-foot home on William Street in Baltimore sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $214.

On East West Street, Baltimore, in February 2023, a 4,640-square-foot home was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $135.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $144 to $123. In total, 67 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $237,480. The average price per square foot was $139. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

