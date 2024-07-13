Extraordinary architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are three great real estate listings ranging from $549,000 to $599,000.

Attractive single-family home in Cedarcroft

(Atlas Photo Group)

Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in Cedarcroft, you’ll find this attractive home. A leafy front yard and welcoming covered front porch greets you to the home. Inside, a spacious living room contains beautiful hardwood floors and a fireplace. There’s a separate dining room, and behind it, a large family room addition with skylights and a full bathroom. The home flows nicely in a circular pattern, with an eat-in kitchen completing the main level. Upstairs, there are three bathrooms and one bathroom. A finished lower level has a bonus recreation room, storage, and another full bathroom.

The backyard is fully fenced, with a large deck off the family room, mature trees and green space. There’s also a detached garage accessible via an alley. The home is conveniently located close to downtown and Towson, and walkable to some area shops and restaurants.

The details:

Address: 6303 Blackburn Court

6303 Blackburn Court List price: $549,000 (contingent)

$549,000 (contingent) Three bedrooms, three bathrooms (2,790 square feet)

(2,790 square feet) Agents: James Baldwin and Andrea Griffin, Baldwin and Griffin Group of Compass

Updated single-family home in North Roland Park/Poplar Hill

(James Weiskerger)

(James Weiskerger)

(James Weiskerger)

(James Weiskerger)

(James Weiskerger)

(James Weiskerger)

Built in 1929, this home has been nicely updated and is move-in ready. Inside, you’ll find a spacious living room with a fireplace and an attached sunroom. A separate dining room with a built-in corner cabinet makes entertaining a breeze. The eat-in kitchen is modern with white cabinetry, a farmhouse sink and stainless steel appliances. A unique dual staircase leads to four bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. The primary suite has a classic bathroom attached and currently has access to another bedroom, which has been used as a dressing room.

Situated on a quiet street, this home is surrounded by lush greenery. A stone patio in the backyard provides a relaxing space to dine al fresco, and is accessible via French doors off the sunroom. The home has a long driveway and detached garage. It’s located in close proximity to Lake Roland Park, Mount Washington shops and restaurants, and the newly reinvigorated Cross Keys shopping center.

The details:

Address: 1123 Bellemore Road

1123 Bellemore Road List price: $575,000

$575,000 Four bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms (2,672 square feet)

(2,672 square feet) Agent: James Weiskerger, W Home Group of Next Step Realty

Charming historic rowhouse in Federal Hill

(HouseFli)

(HouseFli)

(HouseFli)

(HouseFli)

(HouseFli)

(HouseFli)

This historic rowhouse has been beautifully updated while maintaining its original charm. The home opens to the living room, with a gas fireplace, hardwood floors and large windows. A separate dining room has another ornate fireplace. The kitchen has been nicely updated with built-ins, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. The home has three bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, all of which have been expertly updated with modern designs. A luxurious primary suite features a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, a walk-in closet and a beautiful bathroom.

The home has two outdoor spaces to enjoy, including a private tree-covered courtyard and a rooftop deck with city views. It’s located less than a block from Federal Hill Park, two blocks to the Inner Harbor and within walking distance of numerous neighborhood restaurants and shops.

The details: