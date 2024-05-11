The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Beautiful architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are three great real estate listings ranging from $215,000 to $234,000, just above the $209,000 median home price of all Baltimore homes sold in 2023.

Charming rowhouse in Butchers Hill

This Butchers Hill rowhouse has been nicely updated while maintaining lots of character. Original details include hardwood floors, exposed brick and beams, and stained glass. The home opens to a warm living room. A hallway with a half bathroom leads to a dining area and a recently updated kitchen. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, one bathroom and a laundry closet.

Off the primary bedroom, enjoy relaxing in the sun on a large deck. The home is just blocks from the 155-acre Patterson Park, with miles of walking paths, a dog park, pool and more. Walk to neighborhood shops, restaurants and the waterfront.

The details:

Address: 2106 Moyer St.

List price: $215,000 (contingent)

Two bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms (1,296 square feet)

(1,296 square feet) Agent: Mia Capen, The Chi Team

Nicely updated rowhouse in Waverly

This attractive Waverly rowhouse offers spacious interiors with three bedrooms and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. The living room features inlaid hardwood floors, exposed brick and a large double window. The open floor plan flows nicely to the dining area, and behind it is an updated kitchen with wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. There’s also a convenient half bathroom on the main level. Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom has high ceilings, a large closet and an en suite bathroom. A finished lower level provides space for a family room, storage and laundry.

A fenced courtyard completes the home. Walk to the 32nd Street Farmers Market, the library, grocery store and the neighborhood Y.

The details:

Address: 3509 Greenmount Ave.

List price: $224,900 (pending)

Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (1,974 square feet)

(1,974 square feet) Agents: Cleaveland Smith, Bob Lucido Team of Keller Williams Lucido Agency

Recently renovated rowhouse in Pigtown

In Pigtown, you’ll find a newly renovated home ready for its next owner. The home opens to a bright living room with the original fireplace surround. A hallway with a transom window leads to the new eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, each with its own modern en suite bathroom. The laundry has been moved upstairs, and the basement is clean and open, ideal for a home gym or storage.

A small backyard provides space for gardening. Walk to Pigtown Main Street, Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium and Carroll Park.

The details: