Sale closed in Baltimore City: $365,000 for a townhouse

Interested in row homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic house located at 649 South Belnord Avenue in Baltimore City has new owners. The 1,432-square-foot property, built in 1910, was sold on March 17, 2023. The $365,000 purchase price works out to $255 per square foot. The house sits on a 750-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In March 2023, a 1,590-square-foot home on South Lakewood Avenue in Baltimore sold for $329,900, a price per square foot of $207.

A 1,240-square-foot home at 628 South Lakewood Avenue in Baltimore sold in March 2023, for $278,000, a price per square foot of $224.

On Fait Avenue, Baltimore, in January 2023, a 2,020-square-foot home was sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $225.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $143 to $140. In total, 241 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $230,396. The average price per square foot ended up at $157. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

