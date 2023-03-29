Sale closed in Baltimore City: $360,000 for a townhouse

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A spacious historic property located at 334 East 25th Street in Baltimore City was sold on March 13, 2023. The $360,000 purchase price works out to $148 per square foot. The house, built in 1900, has an interior space of 2,430 square feet. The house is situated on a 3,350-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In September 2022, a 1,750-square-foot home on East 25th Street in Baltimore sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $191.

On Barclay Street, Baltimore, in November 2022, a 952-square-foot home was sold for $165,000, a price per square foot of $173.

A 4,697-square-foot home at 221 East 25th Street in Baltimore sold in February 2023, for $577,500, a price per square foot of $123.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $123 to $144. In total, 311 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $247,326, $155 per square foot. A house in Baltimore that sold for $3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.