Townhouse sells for $330,000 in Baltimore City

The historic property located at 818 Wellington Street in Baltimore City was sold on March 30, 2023. The $330,000 purchase price works out to $176 per square foot. The townhouse, built in 1900, has an interior space of 1,872 square feet. The house is situated on a 1,094-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 672-square-foot home at 3608 Paine Street in Baltimore sold in October 2022, for $215,000, a price per square foot of $320.

On Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore, in December 2022, a 1,154-square-foot home was sold for $283,000, a price per square foot of $245.

In November 2022, a 1,500-square-foot home on West 36th Street in Baltimore sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $323.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $149 to $144. In total, 175 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $229,753. The average price per square foot ended up at $150.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

