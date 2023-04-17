Townhouse sells for $330,000 in Baltimore City

Published on: April 17, 2023 11:29 AM EDT|Updated on: April 17, 2023 1:10 PM EDT

818 Wellington Street - Google Street View
818 Wellington Street - Google Street View
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

The historic property located at 818 Wellington Street in Baltimore City was sold on March 30, 2023. The $330,000 purchase price works out to $176 per square foot. The townhouse, built in 1900, has an interior space of 1,872 square feet. The house is situated on a 1,094-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

  • A 672-square-foot home at 3608 Paine Street in Baltimore sold in October 2022, for $215,000, a price per square foot of $320.
  • On Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore, in December 2022, a 1,154-square-foot home was sold for $283,000, a price per square foot of $245.
  • In November 2022, a 1,500-square-foot home on West 36th Street in Baltimore sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $323.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $149 to $144. In total, 175 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $229,753. The average price per square foot ended up at $150.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.