Townhouse in Baltimore City sells for $355,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? Here’s a Baltimore City real estate market update: A spacious historic property located at 2501 Brookfield Avenue in Baltimore City was sold on March 17, 2023 for $355,000, or $141 per square foot. The house, built in 1923, has an interior space of 2,520 square feet. The house sits on a 3,053-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 3,060-square-foot home at 2537 Brookfield Avenue in Baltimore sold in March 2023, for $320,000, a price per square foot of $105.

In December 2022, a 1,600-square-foot home on Chauncey Avenue in Baltimore sold for $40,000, a price per square foot of $25.

On Chauncey Avenue, Baltimore, in March 2023, a 1,440-square-foot home was sold for $150,000, a price per square foot of $104.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $143 to $140. In total, 241 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $230,396. The average price per square foot ended up at $157. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

