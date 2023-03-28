Rowhouse sells for $368,000 in Baltimore City

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A 1,743-square-foot house built in 2010 has changed hands. The property located at 4619 Dillon Street in Baltimore City was sold on March 10, 2023, for $368,000, or $211 per square foot. The property sits on a 653-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Hudson Street, Baltimore, in November 2022, a 1,856-square-foot home was sold for $378,000, a price per square foot of $204.

A 1,856-square-foot home at 4627 Hudson Street in Baltimore sold in November 2022, for $385,000, a price per square foot of $207.

In December 2022, a 1,504-square-foot home on South Macon Street in Baltimore sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $239.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $123 to $144. In total, 311 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $247,326, $155 per square foot. A house in Baltimore that sold for $3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.