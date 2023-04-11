Townhouse sells in Baltimore City for $353,400

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? Here’s a local real estate market update: A 1,640-square-foot house built in 2019 has changed hands. The property located at 4707 Marlene mews. in Baltimore City was sold on March 27, 2023, for $353,400, or $215 per square foot. The house is situated on a 1,089-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On South Macon Street, Baltimore, in December 2022, a 1,600-square-foot home was sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $238.

In October 2022, a 1,600-square-foot home on South Newkirk Street in Baltimore sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $225.

A 1,105-square-foot home at 308 Oldham Street in Baltimore sold in December 2022, for $115,000, a price per square foot of $104.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $140 to $148. In total, 162 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $240,005, $160 per square foot. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

