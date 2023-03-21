Single-family home sells for $365,000 in Baltimore City

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A spacious historic house located at 4001 Belvieu Avenue in Baltimore City has a new owner. The 2,313-square-foot property, built in 1915, was sold on March 3, 2023. The $365,000 purchase price works out to $158 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In February 2023, a 2,700-square-foot home on Fernhill Avenue in Baltimore sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $102.

On Penhurst Avenue, Baltimore, in September 2022, a 2,411-square-foot home was sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $160.

A 1,400-square-foot home at 3930 Fernhill Avenue in Baltimore sold in February 2023, for $250,000, a price per square foot of $179.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $144 to $123. In total, 67 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $237,480. The average price per square foot was $139. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

