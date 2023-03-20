Townhouse in Baltimore City sells for $320,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A spacious historic house located at 2537 Brookfield Avenue in Baltimore City has a new owner. The 3,060-square-foot property, built in 1915, was sold on March 1, 2023, for $320,000, or $105 per square foot. The house is situated on a 5,986-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 2,880-square-foot home at 2412 Lakeview Avenue in Baltimore sold in November 2022 for $49,922, a price per square foot of $17.

On Brooks Lane, Baltimore, in February 2023, a 1,920-square-foot home was sold for $150,000, a price per square foot of $78.

In December 2022, a 1,600-square-foot home on Chauncey Avenue in Baltimore sold for $40,000, a price per square foot of $25.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $144 to $123. In total, 67 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $237,480. The average price per square foot was $139.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

