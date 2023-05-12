Sale closed in Baltimore City: $330,000 for a townhouse

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic house located at 146 South Ellwood Avenue in Baltimore City has new owners. The 1,354-square-foot property, built in 1906, was sold on April 27, 2023. The $330,000 purchase price works out to $244 per square foot. The house is situated on a 974-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,550-square-foot home on South Potomac Street in Baltimore sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $242.

On South Robinson Street, Baltimore, in December 2022, a 1,390-square-foot home was sold for $254,000, a price per square foot of $183.

A 1,690-square-foot home at 113 South Potomac Street in Baltimore sold in March 2023, for $265,000, a price per square foot of $157.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week to $155. In total, 240 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $243,550. The average price per square foot was $168. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

