Townhouse sells for $375,000 in Baltimore City

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic house located at 3246 Abell Avenue in Baltimore City has a new owner. The 1,976-square-foot property, built in 1900, was sold on July 10, 2023. The $375,000 purchase price works out to $190 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The home’s exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from built-up. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1,600 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Abell Avenue, Baltimore, in June 2023, a 1,478-square-foot home was sold for $341,000, a price per square foot of $231.

In March 2023, a 2,394-square-foot home on Guilford Avenue in Baltimore sold for $170,000, a price per square foot of $71.

A 2,246-square-foot home at 3144 Abell Avenue in Baltimore sold in October 2022, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $167.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $163 to $158. In total, 200 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $256,890. The average price per square foot was $172.

