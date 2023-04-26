Recent sale: Townhouse for $375,000 in Baltimore City

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A 5,698-square-foot house built in 1900 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located at 1269 Washington Boulevard in Baltimore City was sold on April 13, 2023. The $375,000 purchase price works out to $66 per square foot. The house sits on a 3,223-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,374-square-foot home at 1219 Washington Boulevard in Baltimore sold in January 2023, for $100,000, a price per square foot of $73.

In August 2022, a 1,202-square-foot home on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore sold for $80,000, a price per square foot of $67.

On Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, in April 2023, a 1,202-square-foot home was sold for $214,900, a price per square foot of $179.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $144 to $154. In total, 155 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $247,507. The average price per square foot ended up at $161. A house in Baltimore that sold for $780,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

