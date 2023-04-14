Baltimore Townhouse sells for $496,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A townhouse located at 2228 Madison Avenue in Baltimore has new owners after being sold for $496,000. The property, built in 1907, has a living area of 2,420 square feet, resulting in a price per square foot of $205.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $140 to $148. In total, 162 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $240,005, $160 per square foot. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

