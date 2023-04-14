Baltimore Townhouse sells for $496,000

Published on: April 13, 2023 10:27 PM EDT

$496,000, townhouse at 2228 Madison Avenue
$496,000, townhouse at 2228 Madison Avenue
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A townhouse located at 2228 Madison Avenue in Baltimore has new owners after being sold for $496,000. The property, built in 1907, has a living area of 2,420 square feet, resulting in a price per square foot of $205.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $140 to $148. In total, 162 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $240,005, $160 per square foot. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.