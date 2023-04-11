Townhouse sells for $350,000 in Baltimore City

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic house located at 3621 Kimble Road in Baltimore City has new owners. The 1,800-square-foot property, built in 1929, was sold on March 29, 2023. The $350,000 purchase price works out to $194 per square foot. The property sits on a 1,940-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,280-square-foot home at 3707 Yolando Road in Baltimore sold in October 2022, for $209,900, a price per square foot of $164.

In October 2022, a 1,360-square-foot home on Rexmere Road in Baltimore sold for $251,000, a price per square foot of $185.

On East 36th Street, Baltimore, in January 2023, a 2,018-square-foot home was sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $154.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $140 to $148. In total, 162 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $240,005, $160 per square foot. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.