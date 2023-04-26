Sale closed in Baltimore City: $325,000 for a townhouse

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A 1,454-square-foot house built in 1880 has changed hands. The historic property located at 1504 Marshall Street in Baltimore City was sold on April 13, 2023. The $325,000 purchase price works out to $224 per square foot. The house is situated on a 980-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In January 2023, a 1,116-square-foot home on East Randall Street in Baltimore sold for $292,500, a price per square foot of $262.

A 936-square-foot home at 1601 Marshall Street in Baltimore sold in November 2022, for $235,500, a price per square foot of $252.

On Marshall Street, Baltimore, in September 2022, a 1,140-square-foot home was sold for $265,000, a price per square foot of $232.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $144 to $154. In total, 155 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $247,507. The average price per square foot ended up at $161. A house in Baltimore that sold for $780,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

