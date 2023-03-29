Townhouse in Baltimore City sells for $362,500

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? Here’s a local real estate market update: A historic house located at 1629 Belt Street in Baltimore City has new owners. The 1,306-square-foot property, built in 1900, was sold on March 9, 2023. The $362,500 purchase price works out to $278 per square foot. The property sits on a 1,040-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Belt Street, Baltimore, in December 2022, a 1,366-square-foot home was sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $245.

A 1,594-square-foot home at 1715 Jackson Street in Baltimore sold in November 2022, for $389,900, a price per square foot of $245.

In January 2023, a 1,580-square-foot home on Jackson Street in Baltimore sold for $331,000, a price per square foot of $209.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $123 to $144. In total, 311 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $247,326, $155 per square foot. A house in Baltimore that sold for $3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.