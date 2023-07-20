Baltimore townhouse sells for $360,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A spacious historic property located at 608 South Paca Street in Baltimore City was sold on July 6, 2023. The $360,000 purchase price works out to $147 per square foot. The house, built in 1900, has an interior space of 2,444 square feet. This is a two-story house. The home’s exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from built-up. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1,710 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 934-square-foot home at 602 West Conway Street in Baltimore sold in October 2022, for $194,000, a price per square foot of $208.

On South Fremont Avenue, Baltimore, in January 2023, a 936-square-foot home was sold for $189,000, a price per square foot of $202.

In October 2022, a 1,344-square-foot home on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore sold for $245,000, a price per square foot of $182.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $$164 to $131. In total, 141 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $233,855. The average price per square foot ended up at $161.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.