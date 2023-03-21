Townhouse sells for $375,000 in Baltimore County

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore County? A property located at 126 Stevenson Lane in Baltimore County was sold on March 1, 2023, for $375,000, or $308 per square foot. The house, built in 1953, has an interior space of 1,216 square feet and sits on a 1,938-square-foot lot.
Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:
- On Dumbarton Road, Baltimore, in October 2022, a 1,451-square-foot home was sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $234.
- In November 2022, a 1,515-square-foot home on Stanmore Road in Baltimore sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $185.
- A 1,595-square-foot home at 191 Stanmore Road in Baltimore sold in September 2022, for $410,000, a price per square foot of $257.
The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County increased in the past week from $169 to $180.
This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.
Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.
Read more Baltimore County news.