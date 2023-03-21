Townhouse sells for $375,000 in Baltimore County

Published on: March 21, 2023 12:02 PM EDT|Updated on: March 21, 2023 12:50 PM EDT

126 Stevenson Lane - Google Street View
126 Stevenson Lane - Google Street View
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore County? A property located at 126 Stevenson Lane in Baltimore County was sold on March 1, 2023, for $375,000, or $308 per square foot. The house, built in 1953, has an interior space of 1,216 square feet and sits on a 1,938-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

  • On Dumbarton Road, Baltimore, in October 2022, a 1,451-square-foot home was sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $234.
  • In November 2022, a 1,515-square-foot home on Stanmore Road in Baltimore sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $185.
  • A 1,595-square-foot home at 191 Stanmore Road in Baltimore sold in September 2022, for $410,000, a price per square foot of $257.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County increased in the past week from $169 to $180.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore County news.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok