In Towson, you’ll find this colonial revival home filled with historic charm and modern updates. Known as Windy Knoll, it was built in 1908 for the Ridgley family and was part of the Hampton Estate, which today is a national historic site located just up the road.

The home opens to a gracious foyer, with hardwood floors, ornate millwork and a stunning curved staircase. To the right is a large formal living room, featuring a fireplace and two sets of French doors leading to the covered patio. Across the hall, you’ll find a charming den or home office with a wall of built-ins and a formal dining room perfect for entertaining and hosting. An addition to the original house features a spacious gourmet kitchen with a vaulted octagonal breakfast nook and a sunken family room that draws inspiration from Hampton Mansion. This relaxed space features another fireplace, custom built-ins and French doors to the yard.

Up the beautiful curved staircase, you’ll find five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The primary suite features a blue and white bedroom with a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom with a soaking tub and a free-standing glass shower.

A third story contains additional living and storage space. There’s also a lower level with a recreation room and additional storage rooms.

Outside, enjoy a large covered porch with awnings. It overlooks the beautiful backyard with lush plantings, stone paths and patios, and unique garden features. The house is located on 1.66 acres. A detached garage and large driveway complete the property.

The home is conveniently located a short distance from downtown Towson, Cromwell Valley Park, and Timonium. Downtown Baltimore is less than 20 minutes away.

The details: