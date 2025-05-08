Luxurious interiors — including a few surprises — and a backyard oasis make this Clarksville home a rare find. It offers five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and over 8,000 square feet of modern living space.

(Housefli)

(Housefli)

(Housefli)

(Housefli)

(Housefli)

(Housefli)

The home opens to a grand foyer featuring hardwood floors with marble inlays. The main living space is the two-story family room, with a fireplace, massive windows and skylights. It opens to the gourmet kitchen, which is spacious and bright. It boasts a breakfast area, beautiful custom cherry cabinets and top-of-the-line appliances. There are also a traditional living room, a formal dining room and a study or home office with custom built-ins. Another distinct space in the home is a sunny work station, accessible by a spiral staircase. This space is flooded with natural light and opens to the solarium below it, with exposed brick and walkout access to the yard.

(Housefli)

(Housefli)

(Housefli)

(Housefli)

There are five generously sized bedrooms. The primary suite has a gas fireplace, two dressing areas and a massive ensuite bathroom. Enjoy a freestanding clawfoot tub, frameless glass shower, and dual vanities. The additional bedrooms all feature organizational systems by California Closets.

A lower level offers plenty of additional living space, including a large recreation room, climate-controlled wine cellar, a home gym and a one-of-a-kind solarium. French doors open to the pool and backyard.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Another distinct feature of the home is the private guest apartment. The separate space contains a kitchen, bedroom, living room and full bathroom, making it ideal for long-term guests, multigenerational living or for an au pair.

(Housefli)

(Housefli)

(Housefli)

(Housefli)

The backyard is a highlight of the home, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. It has everything you could ask for — a beautiful heated pool, relaxing hot tub, outdoor kitchen, a fire pit and multiple entertaining areas. There’s also an attractive breezeway with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace, connecting the main home and the private apartment. Lush landscaping and mature trees surround the property.

As a bonus, there is also a seven-car garage, offering lots of space for car enthusiasts or hobbyists.

Despite the home’s tucked-away location in Clarksville, area attractions, including the Triadelphia Reservoir, The Mall in Columbia and more are all close by. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.

The details:

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.