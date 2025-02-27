Looking for a thoughtfully designed home with distinct details and an attractive floor plan in Howard County?

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

Inside this custom-built home, you’re greeted by a large entry. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level were milled just for this home. To the left is an incredible living room with vaulted ceilings, ornate trusses and a fireplace. French doors off the living room lead to a private wing that provides access to the primary suite.

The main floor also contains a formal dining room, spacious kitchen and relaxed family room. The eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and a built-in bar, perfect for entertaining. It opens to a comfortable family room with coffered ceilings and a stone fireplace.

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

A luxurious primary suite is located in its own private wing on the home’s first floor. It includes a large bedroom, attached sitting room/office, a walk-in closet and a massive en suite bathroom. It also offers access to the vaulted ceiling screened porch overlooking the backyard. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms. One bedroom is located above the primary suite and offers similar privacy, with its own staircase. Another bedroom has its own kitchen and could be used as an in-law suite or as a home office.

The lower level contains a home gym and plenty of storage space.

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

The home is nestled on almost 4 acres, surrounded by mature trees and greenery. Outdoor spaces include a spacious courtyard accessible from multiple living spaces and a beautiful screened porch (accessible off the primary bedroom and the courtyard). There’s also an attached three-car garage with its own dedicated workshop space.

Despite the home’s tucked away location in Clarksville, area attractions, including the Triadelphia Reservoir, The Mall in Columbia and more, are all close by. Downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away.

The details: